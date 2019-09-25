On Sept. 10, Seats celebrated employee appreciation day in Reedsburg. Employees were recognized for their dedication and years of service. Pictured, from front left, are Denise Schulz, 5 years of service; Diane Tourdot, 30 years of service; Tom McCauley, 5 years of service; Marcia Sonnenberg, 25 years of service; John Mente, 5 years of service; Philip Wagner, 45 years of service; Chad Frank, 25 years of service; Paul Kemmer, 25 years of service; Howie Althiser, 20 years of service; Dan Engebretson, 25 years of service; Nate Hart, 5 years of service; Derrik Gudenschwager, 5 years of service; Doug Wilson, 30 years of service; Marciano Moya, 10 years of service; Lloyd Sammons, 15 years of service; Ron Foss, 25 years of service; Matt Persino, 5 years of service; Tim Johnson, 25 years of service; Ray Travis, 15 years of service; Hunter Templin, 5 years of service; not pictured, Cory Ables, 5 years of service.
