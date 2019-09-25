On Sept. 10, Seats celebrated employee appreciation day in Reedsburg. Employees were recognized for their dedication and years of service. Pictured, from front left, are Penny Vinje, 15 years of service; Brenda Gillmore, 25 years of service; Linda Towne, 20 years of service; Dale Johnson, 20 years of service; Cristian Duran, 5 years of service; Troy Spilde, 15 years of service; CB Fuhrman, 40 years of service; back row, Alen Studnicka, 20 years of service; Mary Robel, 15 years of service; Tiffany Gross, 15 years of service; Diane Winger, 25 years of service; Don Bass, 30 years of service; Dan Ballweg, 10 years of service; Brendon Behn, 5 years of service; Scott Klang, 5 years of service; Shane Knuth, 15 years of service; not pictured, Rob Dolan, 5 years of service; Jorge DelaRosa, 5 years of service; Tim Rodriguez, 10 years of service.
