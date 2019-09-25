On Sept. 10, Seats celebrated employee appreciation day in Reedsburg. Employees were recognized for their dedication and years of service. Pictured, from front left, are Sandra Cole, 20 years of service; Bev Duren, 30 years of service; Alice Roehl, 5 years of service; Zach Baker, 5 years of service; Jesse Mitchell, 5 years of service; Janet Frank, 5 years of service; back row, Neal Adelman, 5 years of service; Ethan Klicko, 5 years of service; Kevin Buddenhagen, 5 years of service; Tom Ladron, 15 years of service; Brent Demaske, 10 years of service; not pictured, Dylan Warn, 5 years of service.
