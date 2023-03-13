MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection releases the six top candidates to become the 76th Alice in Dairyland, according to a March 10 press release. The candidates are Ashley Hagenow, Poynette; Shannon Lamb, Dane; Lydia Luebke, Kiel; Jackie Rosenbush, Sarona; Charitee Seebecker, Mauston; and Jodie Weyland, Neenah.

Candidates completed an application and preliminary interview, will prepare for the three-day Alice in Dairyland Finals, scheduled for May 11-13 in Walworth County. The three-day process includes agribusiness tours, media interviews, an impromptu question and answer session, individual interviews, and candidate presentations. The selection of the 76th Alice in Dairyland will be announced live during the program at the conclusion of the finals on May 13 and her term begins on July 5.

Seebecker grew up on a family-owned dairy farm. After transitioning away from the farm, she turned to 4-H and FFA to ignite her passion for agriculture. Seebecker attended the University of Wisconsin–Platteville and currently works as a farm broadcaster at the Mid-West Farm Report. Serving as the official ambassador for Wisconsin’s farmers and processors would be a dream come true for Seebecker. Alice in Dairyland has been a role model for Seebecker since she was young, and she wants to be a role model for others by making it fun to learn about Wisconsin’s diverse agriculture industry.