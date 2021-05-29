SEIM AWARDED $300 SCHOLARSHIP
FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College annually recognizes the hard work and academic achievement of students throughout the year.
The annual Miss Wisconsin-USA and Miss Wisconsin Teen-USA state pageants will be staged in Wisconsin Dells.
A free diabetes education event will be held at 1 p.m. June 3 at the Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston.
Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam
Wormfarm Institute was presented with the Governor’s Tourism Award for its outstanding contributions to the state’s hospitality and travel ind…
Cambria-Friesland names valedictorian and salutatorian
Portage High School FFA members created more than a dozen different virtual lessons and provided all the materials to 10 area elementary class…
FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION
On May 1, the Portage FFA Chapter held its annual Awards Banquet at Portage High School welcoming more than 70 chapter members, parents, alumn…
MADISON — The Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association will host the return of its annual Summer Tour held Saturday, June 26 featuring three stops.