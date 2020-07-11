SELL AWARDED VALEDICTORIAN SCHOLARSHIP
Portage church to install new pastor Sunday
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dodge County Treasurer’s Office Real Estate Tax payment options now include:
The city of Juneau has been recognized as a Connect Community in 2020 by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s Connect Communities …
During a recent hospital stint, Balanced Rock Winery owners Matthew and Kristin Boegner, saw firsthand the challenges that hospital systems ar…
Sauk County Public Health, in partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard, will conduct a drive-thru testing for Covid-19 virus from 8 a.m. …
Portage United Methodist Church, 1804 New Pinery Road, Portage, will host Bible School for kids in grades 4-6, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 3-7. …
$400 DONATED TO SKATE PARK
Ivan is a 2-year-old Domestic short hair with a few rough edges. He would do best in a home with a little less day to day commotion. He is aff…
The 2020 official Dodge County Plat Book was released on July 1 and is available for purchase through the Dodge County Clerk’s office, 127 E. …