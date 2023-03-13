MADISON — Sen. Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) will host in-district listening sessions on the Wisconsin State Budget. She will be able to meet with constituents.
Friday, March 24
- 9-10 a.m., Kilbourn Public Library, The Community Room, 620 Elm St., Wisconsin Dells
- 10:30-11 a.m., Adams County University of Wisconsin-Extension Office, Room 103, 569 N. Cedar St., Suite 3. Adams
Monday, April 10
- 9-10 a.m., Randolph Village Hall, Community Room, 248 W. Stroud St., Randolph
- 1-2 p.m., Lodi Public Library, Program Room, 130 Lodi St., Lodi
- 3-4 p.m., Portage Public Library, Bidwell Room, 253 W. Edgewater St., Portage
To reach Sen. Ballweg with questions or comments, call 608-266-0751 or email sen.ballweg@legis.wi.gov. The 14th Senate District is composed of parts of Adams, Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Juneau, Marquette, Outagamie, Sauk, Waupaca, and Waushara counties.