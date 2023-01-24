 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sen. Ballweg receives award

MADISON — For playing a significant role as a senate sponsor for multiple family law initiatives that ensures Wisconsin citizens can more easily navigate the often complicated and intimidating court system, Sen. Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) will be awarded the State Bar of Wisconsin Legislative Oversight Committee Scales of Justice Award in recognition of her efforts.

In the 2021-2022 session, Sen. Ballweg worked on legislation requiring the annual exchange of financial information to help determine family support, child support, or maintenance (2021 AB 633 and SB 604); allowing court commissioners to address stipulated final legal separation hearings (2021 AB 633 and SB 604); and modifications to legal custody or physical placement contingent upon a future event (2021 AB 113 and SB 116).

“Throughout her years as a legislator, the State Bar has appreciated Sen. Ballweg’s support of many of our initiatives and priorities, impacting some of the most vulnerable in the justice system – children and families,” said Charles Stertz, committee chair.

