Sen. Ballweg receives grocers award

Sen. Joan Ballweg, right, receives the “Friend of Grocers” award on Nov. 29 from the Wisconsin Grocers Association and Candie Baker, owner of Webster’s Marketplace.

 WGA

MADISON — State Sen. Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) received the “Friend of Grocers” award on Nov. 29 from the Wisconsin Grocers Association.

The award is given to legislators who score highly on the WGA’s Legislative Report Card – an extensive study of all legislators’ performance in the 2021-2022 Legislative Session. Lawmakers are graded according to their actions on certain issues that are especially important to the grocery industry, including: alcohol pickup and delivery, personal property tax repeal and several other key business issues.

Sen. Ballweg has received Friend of Grocers awards for more than a decade.

