Sen. Ballweg receives grocers award

MADISON — State Sen. Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) received the “Friend of Grocers” award on Nov. 29 from the Wisconsin Grocers Association.
The award is given to legislators who score highly on the WGA’s Legislative Report Card – an extensive study of all legislators’ performance in the 2021-2022 Legislative Session. Lawmakers are graded according to their actions on certain issues that are especially important to the grocery industry, including: alcohol pickup and delivery, personal property tax repeal and several other key business issues.
Sen. Ballweg has received Friend of Grocers awards for more than a decade.