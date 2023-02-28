Sen. Hesselbein, Rep. Considine hold budget listening sessions

MADISON — State Sen. Dianne Hesselbein (D-Middleton) and State Rep. Dave Considine (D-Baraboo) will host two budget listening sessions on March 4. Gov. Tony Evers delivered his 2023-25 biennial budget address on Feb. 15 and these listening sessions are for constituents to find out more about what is included in that proposal.

“These sessions are a wonderful opportunity for the public to learn about the governor’s budget and ask questions about the various provisions,” Sen. Hesselbein said.

“Listening sessions provide an opportunity for constituents to share their priorities,” Rep. Considine said.

9:30-10:30 a.m.:George Culver Library, Community Room, 615 Phillips Blvd. Sauk City

11:15 a.m.to 12:15 p.m.: Al Ringling Brewery, 623 Broadway St., Baraboo

For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/SaukCityListeningSession or https://tinyurl.com/BarabooListeningSession

If unable to attend, contact Sen. Hesselbein at sen.hesselbein@legis.wisconsin.gov or Rep. Considine at rep.considine@legis.wisconsin.gov.