MADISON — State Sen. John Jagler (R-Watertown) has been appointed chair of the Senate Committee on Education for the 2023-24 session.

He served on the Senate Committee on Education last session after being elected to represent the 13th Senate District in a special election in 2021. He was re-elected to a four year term in November.

He will also serve as vice chair on Housing, Rural Issues & Forestry; on Insurance and Small Business, and the Joint Legislative Council.