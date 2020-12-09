 Skip to main content
Sen. Marklein appointed to committees
Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) has been appointed to serve as vice chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Tourism, the Joint Audit Committee, the Joint Legislative Council and the Joint Committee on Employment Relations in addition to his recent appointment to co-chair the legislature’s budget-writing Joint Committee on Finance.

Marklein’s new committee assignments are effective on Jan. 4, 2021, when the legislature convenes for inauguration to begin the 2021-22 Legislative Session.

