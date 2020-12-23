Sen. Marklein assists town to fund park improvements
Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) announced on Dec. 16 that the town of Germantown will receive $432,785 from the Stewardship Program at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for improvements at Germantown Park. Marklein supported this grant throughout the process and assisted in moving it through the legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance, on which he serves.
Germantown Park is located on the shores of Castle Rock Lake. The planned improvements include creating year-round public lake access with ADA compliant fishing and beach access, a new swimming beach, bike repair station, additional parking, bathrooms, a shelter, kayak launch, activities including Frisbee golf, walking paths, corn hole games and the first public playground in Germantown.