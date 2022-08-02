Sen. Marklein receives Friend of Towns Award

Sen. Howard Marklein of the 17th Senate District was awarded the 2021-22 Friend of the Towns Award on Aug. 1 at the Juneau County Unit Meeting of the Wisconsin Towns Association for his efforts supporting town government.

“Sen. Marklein’s extraordinary leadership as co-chair of the Joint Committee on Finance was instrumental in producing the best state budget for towns in a generation and possibly ever,” said Mike Koles, executive director of the Wisconsin Towns Association. “No less than ten initiatives were included that directly and positively affected town government and citizens.”

The state budget included a repeat of the signature Local Road Improvement Supplemental program that was orchestrated by Sen. Marklein in the previous budget. Investments in EMS through the Funding Assistance Program, Medicaid reimbursement, and the Service Award Program will help ensure that ambulance services are supported throughout the badger state.