 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sen. Marklein receives Friend of Towns Award

  • 0
Sen. Marklein receives Friend of Towns Award

Mike Koles, executive director, Wisconsin Towns Association, right, presents the 2021-22 Friend of the Towns Award to Sen. Howard Marklein on Aug. 1.

 WTA

Sen. Howard Marklein of the 17th Senate District was awarded the 2021-22 Friend of the Towns Award on Aug. 1 at the Juneau County Unit Meeting of the Wisconsin Towns Association for his efforts supporting town government.

“Sen. Marklein’s extraordinary leadership as co-chair of the Joint Committee on Finance was instrumental in producing the best state budget for towns in a generation and possibly ever,” said Mike Koles, executive director of the Wisconsin Towns Association. “No less than ten initiatives were included that directly and positively affected town government and citizens.”

The state budget included a repeat of the signature Local Road Improvement Supplemental program that was orchestrated by Sen. Marklein in the previous budget. Investments in EMS through the Funding Assistance Program, Medicaid reimbursement, and the Service Award Program will help ensure that ambulance services are supported throughout the badger state.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wollersheim takes Gold

Wollersheim takes Gold

Wollersheim Single Barrel Rye Whiskey was selected as a Gold Medal recipient at the 2022 American Craft Spirits Awards held July 23-24.

BDHS 1971 class reunion planned

The Beaver Dam High School class of 1971, will host its 50-year class reunion beginning at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at Stooges Bar – very informal and…

PETS OF WEEK: Red Bull and Kittin

PETS OF WEEK: Red Bull and Kittin

Red Bull is a 1.8-year-old terrier/pit bull mix who came in as a stray. He is a friendly dog that loves to give kisses, play with toys and wou…

PETS OF WEEK: Zena and Liam

PETS OF WEEK: Zena and Liam

Zena is a 5-year-old English pointer. She was surrendered with two other English pointers, due to a lack of interest in the dogs. Zena is the …

Enduring Skills weekend planned

Enduring Skills weekend planned

Adults and children ages 5 and older can participate in the Enduring Skills Weekend on July 30-31 at the Historic Indian Agency House, 1490 Ag…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News