Senate candidate, Nelson tours area
U.S. Senate candidate and Outagamie County executive Tom Nelson will visit more counties on his “Full Nelson 72 Counties Tour” today.

Nelson announced the tour in a video explaining his plan as the only senate candidate to travel through all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties in 72 days.

“I come from the Fox Valley, a tough place for Democrats to win, but I’ve won six times. So look for us, coming soon to a restaurant, to a gas station, a community center near you,” said Nelson in the video launch.

Today’s meetings include stops in:

  • Adams County: 9 a.m. in Friendship Park, 202 N Main St., Friendship.
  • Juneau County: 10:15 a.m. in Riverside Park, 303 Mansion St., Mauston.
  • Sauk County: 11:45 a.m. at Little Village Cafe, 146 4th Ave., Baraboo.
  • Columbia County: 1 p.m. at Neil’s Winehouse, 235 W Pleasant St., Portage.
  • Dodge County: 2:45 p.m. in Swan Park, Mill Street Shelter, 400 S. University Ave, Beaver Dam.

For more information, visit https://fb.me/e/1MRREWPLA.

