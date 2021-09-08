Senate candidate, Nelson tours area

U.S. Senate candidate and Outagamie County executive Tom Nelson will visit more counties on his “Full Nelson 72 Counties Tour” today.

Nelson announced the tour in a video explaining his plan as the only senate candidate to travel through all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties in 72 days.

“I come from the Fox Valley, a tough place for Democrats to win, but I’ve won six times. So look for us, coming soon to a restaurant, to a gas station, a community center near you,” said Nelson in the video launch.