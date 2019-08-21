State Senator Howard Marklein visited Elroy Health Services to tour the skilled nursing facility, meet with residents, and discuss the state of the long-term care industry with center leadership on Aug. 15.
Elroy Health Services invited Senator Marklein to tour the facility following their recent recognition as a 2019 recipient of the Bronze, Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. The distinction is the first of three progressive award levels through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program. As a recipient of the Bronze, Commitment to Quality Award, Elroy Health Services may now move forward in developing approaches and achieving performance levels that meet the Silver, Achievement in Quality Award criteria.
