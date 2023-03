The Democratic Party of Sauk County will host a presentation from State Sen. Dianne Hesselbein at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the DPSC office, S4066 Highway BD, Baraboo. She is the newly elected senator for the 27th District.

Following her presentation, a video from the chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, Ben Wikler, will be shown.

Open to the public. A members' business meeting and potluck supper to follow. For more information, call 608-448-2127.