Senior Activities: 11/1/21-11/7/21

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to program and activity fees.
This is a Dodge County Senior Meal Site, Monday-Friday. The age requirement to participate is 60 years of age or older and a donation of $3.99 is suggested. Curbside pick up is offered. To reserve a meal, call Rose at 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance
To register for a program or activity, or speak with customer service, call BDCAS at 920-887-4639 ext. 103, register online at: cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas or email bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com. The Watermark is open for walk-in customers, some in-person programs and walking. Masks recommended indoors.
Packer Parties are Back: Sunday at 3:25 p.m. the Packers vs. Chiefs indoor tailgate party on an 82-inch TV with friends and family. Tailgaters are encouraged to bring their own munchies and beverage of choice.
Pickleball: Wednesdays, October-May, play on a badminton-sized court with a paddle and a plastic ball and combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. The rules are simple and the game is easy to learn. Games played at the middle school—Pond Gym. Registration required.
Cards & Board Games: The Watermark offers Bridge, Euchre, Five Crowns, Pepper, Sheepshead, Dirty Board and Scrabble – all are welcome. No advanced registration is required for these activities. Some participation fees may apply. See the Community Center Courier for more details on specific games. See Community Center Courier for more details https://view.flipdocs.com/community-center-courier.
Watermark walkway: All ages are welcome, youth 16 and younger must be accompanied by adult, in indoor climate-controlled walking where 17 laps equals one mile. Masks are required. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. No registration required.
Monday
8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway, Woodburning/Carving
10:30 a.m. Strong Bodies
1 p.m. Euchre, Five Crowns
3:45 p.m. Move to Music
4:45 p.m. Pom and Dance
Tuesday
8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway
8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise
9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga
11 a.m. Mental Fitness
1 p.m. Mom’s Gone Missing
1 p.m. Bridge, Dirty Board, Sheepshead
Wednesday
8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway
1 p.m. Pool, Bingo, Pepper
5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga
6 p.m. Pickleball
7 p.m. Diamond Jacks Sheepshead
Thursday
8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway
8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise
9 a.m. Beginning Bridge, Wii Bowling
10:30 a.m. Strong Bodies
3:45 p.m. Move to Music
4:45 p.m. Pom and Dance
Friday
8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway
9 a.m. Hooks and Needles
12:30 p.m. Scrabble
1 p.m. Bowling, Euchre
Sunday
3:25 p.m. Packer Party
Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun
In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.
Today
2-4 p.m. Haunted House
No other information provided