Senior Activities: 11/8/21-11/14/21

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to program and activity fees.
To register for a program or activity, or speak with customer service, call BDCAS at 920-887-4639 ext. 103, register online at: cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas or email bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com. The Watermark is open for walk-in customers, some in-person programs and walking. Masks recommended indoors.
Bingo: Free bingo every Wednesday at 1 p.m. Participants must register by the Friday prior. Prizes will include household items, seasonal décor, gift cards, coupons for local restaurants. The Zoom app installed on a device is needed or a land line phone can be used for audio-only access.
Packer Party: Sunday at 3:25 p.m. the Packers vs. Seahawks indoor tailgate party on an 82-inch TV with friends and family. Tailgaters are encouraged to bring their own munchies and beverage of choice.
Pickleball: Wednesdays, October-May, play on a badminton-sized court with a paddle and a plastic ball and combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. The rules are simple and the game is easy to learn. Games played at the middle school—Pond Gym. Registration required.
Cards & Board Games: Card playing and board games are back. Advance registration is not required. See the bi-monthly schedule to see which games play on which days https://view.flipdocs.com/bi-monthly-calendar. Some participation fees may apply. See Community Center Courier for more details https://view.flipdocs.com/community-center-courier.
Monday
8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway, Woodburning/Carving
10:30 a.m. Strong Bodies
1 p.m. Euchre, Five Crowns
3:45 p.m. Move to Music
4:45 p.m. Pom and Dance
Tuesday
8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway
8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise
9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga
11 a.m. Mental Fitness
1 p.m. Bridge, Dirty Board, Sheepshead
Wednesday
8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway
1 p.m. Pool, Bingo, Pepper
5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga
6 p.m. Pickleball
6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks Sheepshead
Thursday
8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway
8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise
9 a.m. Beginning Bridge, Wii Bowling
10:30 a.m. Strong Bodies
3:45 p.m. Move to Music
4:45 p.m. Pom and Dance
Friday
8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway
9 a.m. Hooks and Needles
12:30 p.m. Scrabble
1 p.m. Bowling, Euchre
Sunday
3:25 p.m. Packer Party
Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun
In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.