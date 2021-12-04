 Skip to main content
Senior Activities: 12/6/21-12/12/21
SENIOR ACTIVITIES

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to program and activity fees.

To register for a program or activity, or speak with customer service, call BDCAS at 920-887-4639 ext. 103, register online at: cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas or email bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com.

Bingo: Free bingo every Wednesday in-person or from your own home. Participants must register in advance. Prizes will include household items, seasonal décor, gift cards, coupons for local restaurants and more. The Zoom app installed on a device is needed or a land line phone can be used for audio-only access.

Pickleball: Wednesdays, October-May, play on a badminton-sized court with a paddle and a plastic ball and combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. The rules are simple and the game is easy to learn. Games played at the middle school—Pond Gym. Registration required.

Watermark walkway: All ages are welcome, youth 16 and younger must be accompanied by adult, in indoor climate-controlled walking where 17 laps equals one mile. Masks are required. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. No registration required.

Monday

8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway, Woodburning/Carving

10:30 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Euchre, Five Crowns, Snowflake Necklace/Earrings

3:45 p.m. Move to Music

4:45 p.m. Pom and Dance

Tuesday 8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

1 p.m. Bridge, Dirty Board, Sheepshead

Wednesday8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway

1 p.m. Pool, Bingo, Pepper

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6 p.m. Pickleball

6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks Sheepshead

Thursday8 a.m. Holiday Celebration, The Watermark Walkway

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Beginning Bridge, Wii Bowling

10:30 a.m. Strong Bodies

3:45 p.m. Move to Music

4:45 p.m. Pom and Dance

Friday

8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway

9 a.m. Hooks and Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Bowling, Euchre

Community

Mile bluff hosts blood drive

Blood Center of Wisconsin will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 28 at Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston.

Breaking News