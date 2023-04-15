Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Identity Theft: Protect & Prevent: 1-2 p.m., Thursday. The Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection will explain the different types of identity theft, how to recognize it and how to prevent it - including information about fraud alerts and security freezes. Receive tips for safeguarding personal information and how to recover from identity theft. Helpful brochures will be available. Register today.

Move to the Music: 1:30-2:15 p.m., Mondays, April 24-Dec. 14. Note new time. Basic exercise program moving to the music. New participants welcome to join anytime, space permitting.

Strong Bodies: 4-5 p.m., Mondays, May 1-June 28. Note new time. Designed for both men and women, increase strength, muscle mass, bone density and the ability to do activities of daily living. In person or from the comfort of home via Zoom. Registration required.

Swan Park-Past, Present & Future: 7-8 p.m., Thursday. Learn about the complete history of Swan Park, from Dr. Swan's original purchase to recent improvements. Presenters include Patrick Lutz, Dodge County Historical Society Board president, and Kurt Sampson, curator of Museum and archeologist. Sign up today.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Dirty Board, Euchre, Five Crowns

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

10 a.m. Mental Fitness

1 p.m. Bridge, Quilting, Sheepshead

Wednesday

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Bingo, Pepper

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. Pickleball, DJ Sheepshead

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge, Identity Theft

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga I

11:30 a.m. Bean Bag

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

11:30 a.m. Drums

1:00 p.m. Mayor

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

9:00 a.m. Prairie Ridge Yoga

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

11:30 a.m. Shuffleboard

12:30 p.m. Eyeglasses

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6 p.m. Knit-Wits

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

8:30 a.m. Foot Care

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga II

11:30 a.m. Bean Bag

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

10:30 a.m. Aerobics II

11:30 a.m. Cribbage

1 p.m. Prairie Ridge Bingo