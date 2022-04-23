 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR ACTIVITIES

Senior Activities: 4/25/22-4/29/22

Community Activities & Services Department,

in The Watermark,

209 S. Center St.,

Beaver Dam.Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Nature Journaling: 1-2 p.m. May 12. A nature journal is a place to grow your thoughts, feelings, ideas, activities, observations, and relationship with the natural world. Marsh Haven director Renee Wahlen will lead this hands-on program at Tahoe Park. This workshop will explore the history of storytelling with a focus on the written word. Register by May 5.

Golf Lessons: 5-6 or 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, starting May 3. Lessons for beginners or anyone looking to improve. Emphasis on fundamentals: grip, stance, club selection, putting, chipping, driving, rules and etiquette. Program fee includes four lessons and a 9-hole golf pass. Bring golf clubs to each class. Register by April 26.

Active Adult Exercise: 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 3-June 30. Program covers a variety of range-of-motion and endurance-building activities and relaxation techniques. Improve functional ability, decrease depressionw and increase confidence in one’s ability to exercise. Register by April 29.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

10:30 a.m. Book Club

1 p.m. Euchre, Five Crowns

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:30 a.m. Mental Fitness

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

1 p.m. Bridge, Dirty Board, Sheepshead, Quilting

Wednesday

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Pepper, Bingo

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6 p.m. Pickleball

6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks Sheepshead

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

10 a.m. Reminiscing & Writing

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge, Cribbage

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Bowling, Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga I

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

6 p.m. Pickleball

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

1 p.m. Prairie Ridge Bingo

2 p.m. Drums

3 p.m. Movie Afternoon

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

9 a.m. Bowling

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6:15 p.m. Knit-Wits

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga II

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

10:30 a.m. Aerobics

1:45 p.m. WCCA Bingo

