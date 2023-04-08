Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Awaken Your Why: 6-8 p.m. Monday, Based on the work of Dr. Richard Leider, this interactive workshop will help attendees understand how purpose is vital to well-being, identify unique gifts and calling, and use those gifts to grow and give. Partnering with Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam to offer this free workshop. Registration required.

Chair Yoga And Relaxation Techniques: 9:45-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, April 11-25. Gentle and accessible movement and varied relaxation techniques suitable for everyone looking for an easier way to move the body and learn ways to slow down the mind and de-stress. Wear comfortable workout clothes and bring a mat. Register today.

Alzheimer’s Series: Effective Communication Strategies: 1-2 p.m., Thursday. These workshops are designed to meet the needs of family caregivers and the general community seeking information about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Explore effective communication strategies and learn how to decode messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language. Registration required.

Tax Assistance Available at The Watermark: 12:30-3:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8:30-11:30 a.m. Fridays. AARP Tax-Aide program has returned. The program is free and available to people of all ages. Trained preparers will be available to complete federal and state tax returns, and Homestead Credit. Advance appointments are required and are being accepted now. To make an appointment, call 920-887-4639, ext. 105, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays or Fridays.

Monday8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Dirty Board, Euchre, Five Crowns

6 p.m. Awaken Your Why

Tuesday8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

10 a.m. Mental Fitness

1 p.m. Bridge, Quilting, Sheepshead

Wednesday9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Bingo, Pepper

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. Pickleball, DJ Sheepshead

Thursday8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

10 a.m. Urban Vegetable Gardening

1 p.m. Alzheimer’s: Effective Communication Strategies, Beginning Bridge

Friday9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Bowling, Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga I

11:30 a.m. Bean Bag

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

11:30 a.m. Lunch Volunteer Meeting

11:30 a.m. Drums

2:30 p.m. Movie

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

11:30 a.m. Shuffleboard

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6 p.m. Knit-Wits

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga II

11:30 a.m. Bean Bag

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

10:30 a.m. Aerobics II

11:30 a.m. Cribbage

1 p.m. SIA Bingo