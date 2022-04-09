Senior Activities: April 11-15

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver DamBusiness hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Pom & Dance: 4:45-5:45 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays from April 18-Dec. 15. Classes consist of doing pom pom movements coordinated with footwork that form routines done to specific music. The group is known as “The Seniorettes” and they perform at various events and venues. Register by April 15.

Book Club: Share love of reading and thoughts with others at the monthly Book Club discussion group. Check out the book of the month with a list of discussion questions, read it at your leisure, then attend the monthly group discussion. Large print versions available while supplies last. Register by April 15.

Ongoing Card & Board Games: Offering Bridge, Euchre, Five Crowns, Pepper, Sheepshead, Dirty Board and Scrabble – all are welcome. No advanced registration is required for these activities.

Some participation fees may apply. See the Community Center Courier for more details on specific games.

Watermark walkway: All ages are welcome, youth 16 and younger must be accompanied by adult, in indoor climate-controlled walking where 17 laps equals one mile. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. No registration required.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Euchre, Five Crowns

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

1 p.m. Bridge, Sheepshead, Dirty Board, Quilting

Wednesday

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Pepper, Bingo

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6 p.m. Pickleball

6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks Sheepshead

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

10 a.m. Reminiscing & Writing

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge, Cribbage, Phenology

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Bowling, Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga I

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

6 p.m. Pickleball

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

11:15 a.m. Craft Club

2 p.m. Drums

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

9 a.m. Bowling

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

12:30 p.m. Eyeglasses

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

8:30 a.m. Foot Care

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga II

11:15 a.m. Easter Party

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Good Friday

Closed, Mobile meals only