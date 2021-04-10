Senior Activities: April 12-18

Community Activities & Services Department, The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam, business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to program and activity fees.

A face mask is required. In-person customers are being served by appointment. To register, call BDCAS at 920-887-4639 ext. 103, go to cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas or email bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com.

Bingo: Free bingo at 1 p.m. every Wednesday from your own home. Participants must register by the Friday prior to each Wednesday. Prizes will include household items, seasonal décor, gift cards, coupons for local restaurants and more. The Zoom app installed on a device is needed or a land line phone can be used for audio-only access.

Take-and-Make kits: Each kit includes instructions and supplies to make at least one of each project. Kits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Call customer service to arrange a pick up time.