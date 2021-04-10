Senior Activities: April 12-18

Community Activities & Services Department, The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam, business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to program and activity fees.
A face mask is required. In-person customers are being served by appointment. To register, call BDCAS at 920-887-4639 ext. 103, go to cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas or email bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com.
Bingo: Free bingo at 1 p.m. every Wednesday from your own home. Participants must register by the Friday prior to each Wednesday. Prizes will include household items, seasonal décor, gift cards, coupons for local restaurants and more. The Zoom app installed on a device is needed or a land line phone can be used for audio-only access.
Take-and-Make kits: Each kit includes instructions and supplies to make at least one of each project. Kits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Call customer service to arrange a pick up time.
Mixology: “Blender Drinks” from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 15. Learn to make fruity slushies with or without alcohol. Must be 21 years or older and require registration a week before the class starts. Ingredient lists will be sent out after registration closes.
Monday
8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies (Zoom)
10 a.m. — Strong Women (Zoom)
Tuesday
9:45 a.m. — Chair Yoga (Zoom)
Wednesday
8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies (Zoom)
10 a.m. — Strong Women (Zoom)
1 p.m. — Bingo (Zoom)
5:30 p.m. — Graceful Yoga (Zoom)
Thursday
6:30 p.m. — Blender Drinks (Zoom)
Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun
In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.
Monday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Marbles
10 a.m. Lunch
10 a.m. One & Serve Waupun
10:30 a.m. Yoga I
1 p.m. Euchre
Tuesday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Hand & Foot
10 a.m. Lunch
10:30 a.m. Tone
1:30 p.m. Craft Club
3 p.m. Movie
Wednesday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Dice
10 a.m. Lunch
10:30 a.m. Aerobics I
11:30 a.m. Park Picnic
1 p.m. Sheepshead
6:15 p.m. Knit-Wits
Thursday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
8:30 a.m. Foot care
10 a.m. Lunch
10:30 a.m. Yoga II
1 p.m. Sheepshead