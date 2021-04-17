Senior Activities: April 19-25

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to program and activity fees.
To register for a program or speak with customer service, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103, register online at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas or email bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com. Beginning May 3, The Watermark will be open for walk-in customers, some in-person programs and walking.
Bingo: Free bingo every Wednesday at 1 p.m. from your own home. Participants must register by the Friday prior to each Wednesday. Prizes will include household items, seasonal décor, gift cards, coupons for local restaurants and more. The Zoom app installed on a device is needed or a land line phone can be used for audio-only access.
Take-and-Make kits: Each kit includes instructions and supplies to make at least one of each project. Kits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Call customer service to arrange a pick up time.
Chair yoga and relaxation techniques: Five week program at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, May 11-June 8, incorporates gentle and accessible movement and varied relaxation techniques, suitable for everyone looking for an easier way to move the body and learn ways to slow down the mind and de-stress. Register by May 7.
Yoga in the park: Starting at 5:30 p.m. May 12, work on joint mobility of the spine, shoulders and hips, and build overall strength and balance. Appropriate for all, including students with chronic conditions or limitations due to age or size. Register by May 7.
Watermark walkway: All ages are welcome, youth 16 and younger must be accompanied by adult, in indoor climate-controlled walking beginning May 3 where 17 laps equals one mile. Masks are required. New policies and procedures in place. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. No registration required.
Strong bodies: Designed for men and women—increase strength, muscle mass, bone density and the ability to do activities of daily living. Virtual, via Zoom, register by April 26. Personal equipment needed—mat, weights, chair, etc.
Active adult exercise: In-person at 8:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 18-July 8. It covers a variety of range-of-motion and endurance-building activities and relaxation techniques. For men and women age 50 and older. Masks are required. Register by May 7.
Monday
8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies (Zoom)
10 a.m. — Strong Women (Zoom)
Tuesday
9:45 a.m. — Chair Yoga (Zoom)
Wednesday
8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies (Zoom)
10 a.m. — Strong Women (Zoom)
1 p.m. — Bingo (Zoom)
5:30 p.m. — Graceful Yoga (Zoom)
Thursday
11:30 a.m. — Volunteer recognition and lunch
Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun
In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.
Monday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Marbles
9 a.m. Pen Pals
10 a.m. Lunch
10:30 a.m. Yoga I
11:30 a.m. Fine Arts (also Zoom)
1 p.m. Euchre
Tuesday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Hand & Foot
10 a.m. Lunch
10:30 a.m. Tone
1:30 p.m. Historical Society
Wednesday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Dice
10 a.m. Lunch
10:30 a.m. Aerobics I
11:30 a.m. Walking Wednesday
12:30 p.m. Eyeglasses
1 p.m. Sheepshead
6:15 p.m. Knit-Wits
Thursday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Cribbage
10 a.m. Lunch
10:30 a.m. Yoga II
1 p.m. Sheepshead
Friday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Se7ens