Senior Activities: April 19-25

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to program and activity fees.

To register for a program or speak with customer service, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103, register online at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas or email bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com. Beginning May 3, The Watermark will be open for walk-in customers, some in-person programs and walking.

Bingo: Free bingo every Wednesday at 1 p.m. from your own home. Participants must register by the Friday prior to each Wednesday. Prizes will include household items, seasonal décor, gift cards, coupons for local restaurants and more. The Zoom app installed on a device is needed or a land line phone can be used for audio-only access.

Take-and-Make kits: Each kit includes instructions and supplies to make at least one of each project. Kits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Call customer service to arrange a pick up time.