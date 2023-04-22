Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Move to the Music: 1:30-2:15 p.m., Mondays, April 24-Dec. 14. Note new time. Basic exercise program moving to the music. New participants welcome to join anytime, space permitting.

Strong Bodies: 4-5 p.m., Mondays, May 1-June 28. Note new time. Designed for men and women, increase strength, muscle mass, bone density and the ability to do activities of daily living. In person or from the comfort of home via Zoom. Registration required.

Graceful Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Work on joint mobility and help build strength and balance. This program is appropriate for all levels, including those with chronic conditions or limitations due to age or size. Wear comfortable workout clothes and bring a mat. Register today.

Chair Yoga And Relaxation Techniques: 9:45-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Gentle and accessible movement and varied relaxation techniques suitable for everyone looking for an easier way to move the body and learn ways to slow down the mind and de-stress. Register today.

Swan Park-Past, Present & Future: 7-8 p.m., Thursday. Learn about the complete history of Swan Park, from Dr. Swan's original purchase to recent improvements. Presenters include Patrick Lutz, Dodge County Historical Society Board president, and Kurt Sampson, curator of Museum and archeologist. Sign up today.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

10:30 a.m. Book Club

1 p.m. Dirty Board, Euchre, Five Crowns

1:30 p.m. Move to the Music

2:30 p.m. Pom & Dance

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise, Advisory Committee Meeting

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

10 a.m. Mental Fitness

1 p.m. Bridge, Quilting, Sheepshead

Wednesday

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Bingo, Pepper

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. Pickleball, DJ Sheepshead

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge, Cribbage

1:30 p.m. Move to the Music

2:30 p.m. Pom & Dance

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga I

11:30 a.m. Bean Bag

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

11:30 a.m. Drums

2:30 p.m. Movie

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

11:30 a.m. Shuffleboard

11:30 a.m. Craft Club

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6 p.m. Knit-Wits

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dominoes

9 a.m. Dementia Care Specialist

10:30 a.m. Yoga II

11:30 a.m. Bean Bag

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

9 a.m. Book Club

10:30 a.m. Aerobics II

11:30 a.m. Cribbage

Noon Derby Day

1 p.m. Buddy Bingo