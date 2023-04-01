Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Gardening: Composting for the Home Gardener: 10-11 a.m. Thursday. There are 10 basic steps to home composting, and everyone can do it. Rather than put waste into landfills, turn your backyard into a veritable black gold machine. Take the angst out of composting by joining Master Gardener and Master Composter Carol Shirk to learn how to manage your waste more sustainably. Registration required.

Awaken Your Why: 6-8 p.m. April 10, Based on the work of Dr. Richard Leider, this interactive workshop will help attendees understand how purpose is vital to well-being, identify unique gifts and calling, and use those gifts to grow and give. Partnering with Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam to offer this free workshop. Registration required.

Chair Yoga And Relaxation Techniques: 9:45-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, April 11-25. Gentle and accessible movement and varied relaxation techniques suitable for everyone looking for an easier way to move the body and learn ways to slow down the mind and de-stress. Wear comfortable workout clothes and bring a mat. Register today.

Alzheimer’s Series: Effective Communication Strategies: 1-2 p.m., April 13. These workshops are designed to meet the needs of family caregivers and the general community seeking information about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Explore effective communication strategies and learn how to decode messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language. Registration required.

Monday 8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

Tuesday

Spring Election

No activities scheduled

Wednesday

1 p.m. Bingo, Pepper

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. Pickleball, DJ Sheepshead

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

10 a.m. Composting for the Home Gardener

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge, Cribbage

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga I

11:30 a.m. Bean Bag

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

Tuesday

8 a.m. Learn about SPARK!

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

11:30 a.m. Drums

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

11:30 a.m. Shuffleboard

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6 p.m. Knit-Wits

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

8:30 a.m. Foot Care

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga II

11:30 a.m. Bean Bag

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday

Closed—Mobile meals will be delivered.