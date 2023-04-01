Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.
The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.
The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.
Gardening: Composting for the Home Gardener: 10-11 a.m. Thursday. There are 10 basic steps to home composting, and everyone can do it. Rather than put waste into landfills, turn your backyard into a veritable black gold machine. Take the angst out of composting by joining Master Gardener and Master Composter Carol Shirk to learn how to manage your waste more sustainably. Registration required.
People are also reading…
Awaken Your Why: 6-8 p.m. April 10, Based on the work of Dr. Richard Leider, this interactive workshop will help attendees understand how purpose is vital to well-being, identify unique gifts and calling, and use those gifts to grow and give. Partnering with Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam to offer this free workshop. Registration required.
Chair Yoga And Relaxation Techniques: 9:45-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, April 11-25. Gentle and accessible movement and varied relaxation techniques suitable for everyone looking for an easier way to move the body and learn ways to slow down the mind and de-stress. Wear comfortable workout clothes and bring a mat. Register today.
Alzheimer’s Series: Effective Communication Strategies: 1-2 p.m., April 13. These workshops are designed to meet the needs of family caregivers and the general community seeking information about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Explore effective communication strategies and learn how to decode messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language. Registration required.
Monday 8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving
9 a.m. Strong Bodies
Tuesday
Spring Election
No activities scheduled
Wednesday
1 p.m. Bingo, Pepper
5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga
6:30 p.m. Pickleball, DJ Sheepshead
Thursday
8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise
9 a.m. Wii Bowling
10 a.m. Composting for the Home Gardener
1 p.m. Beginning Bridge, Cribbage
Friday
9 a.m. Hooks & Needles
12:30 p.m. Scrabble
1 p.m. Euchre
Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun
In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.
Monday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Marbles
10:30 a.m. Yoga I
11:30 a.m. Bean Bag
1 p.m. Euchre
1 p.m. Golf Cards
Tuesday
8 a.m. Learn about SPARK!
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards
10:30 a.m. Tone
11:30 a.m. Drums
Wednesday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Dice
10:30 a.m. Aerobics I
11:30 a.m. Shuffleboard
1 p.m. Sheepshead
6 p.m. Knit-Wits
Thursday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
8:30 a.m. Foot Care
9 a.m. Dominoes
10:30 a.m. Yoga II
11:30 a.m. Bean Bag
1 p.m. Sheepshead
Friday
Closed—Mobile meals will be delivered.