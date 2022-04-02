Senior Activities: April 4-10

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam.

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Phenology: 1-2 p.m., April 14, Learn more about the study of the timing of natural events and the important contributions Aldo Leopold made to the field of Phenology. Discover ways to observe and record natural events in your own backyard, or local natural area and be a citizen scientist. Register by April 7.

Chair Yoga And Relaxation Techniques: 9:45-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, from April 12-26. Gentle and accessible movement and varied relaxation techniques suitable for everyone looking for an easier way to move the body and learn ways to slow down the mind and de-stress. Register by April 8.

Pom & Dance: 4:45-5:45 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays from April 18-Dec. 15. Classes consist of doing pom pom movements coordinated with footwork that form routines done to specific music. The group is known as "The Seniorettes" and they perform at various events and venues. Register by April 15.

Book Club: Share love of reading and thoughts with others at the monthly Book Club discussion group. Check out the book of the month with a list of discussion questions, read it at your leisure, then attend the monthly group discussion. Large print versions available while supplies last. Register by April 15.

Monday

1 p.m. Euchre, Five Crowns

Tuesday

Spring election - No Activities Scheduled

Wednesday

1 p.m. Pepper, Bingo

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6 p.m. Pickleball

6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks Sheepshead

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

10 a.m. Reminiscing & Writing

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge, Cribbage, Mind Over Matter

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Bowling, Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

No information provided