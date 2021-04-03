Senior Activities: April 5-11

Bingo: Free bingo every Wednesday at 1 p.m. from your own home. Participants must register by the Friday prior to each Wednesday. Prizes will include household items, seasonal décor, gift cards, coupons for local restaurants and more. The Zoom app installed on a device is needed or a land line phone can be used for audio-only access.

Take-and-Make kits: Each kit includes instructions and supplies to make at least one of each project. Kits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Call customer service to arrange a pick up time.

Mixology: Two free virtual classes. Sign up for “Cocktails and Mocktails” from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8 and learn from a professional bartender about pour techniques plus the proper tools and ingredients for crafting traditional cocktails and mocktails. Follow it up with “Blender Drinks” from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 15. Learn to make fruity slushies with or without alcohol. Must be 21 years or older and require registration a week before the class starts. Ingredient lists will be sent out after registration closes.

Monday

8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies (Zoom)

10 a.m. — Strong Women (Zoom)

Tuesday