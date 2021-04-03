Senior Activities: April 5-11

Beaver Dam
The Community Activities & Services Department is located in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to program and activity fees.
The monthly Community Center Courier newsletter is available online at cityofbeaverdam.com or pick-up at The Watermark, City Hall, library, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, Beaver Dam Piggly Wiggly, Rechek’s Food Pride or the Y of Dodge County. Home-delivered subscriptions are available for $13.50 per year.
The Watermark is also a Dodge County Senior Meal Site, featuring a menu from Feil’s Supper Club, Monday-Friday. The age requirement to participate is 60 years of age or older and a donation of $3.99 is suggested. Curbside pick up is offered. To reserve a meal, call Rose at 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance
A face mask is required to be worn when participating at The Watermark. In-person customers are being served by appointment. To register, call BDCAS at 920-887-4639 ext. 103, go to cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas or email bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com.
Bingo: Free bingo every Wednesday at 1 p.m. from your own home. Participants must register by the Friday prior to each Wednesday. Prizes will include household items, seasonal décor, gift cards, coupons for local restaurants and more. The Zoom app installed on a device is needed or a land line phone can be used for audio-only access.
Take-and-Make kits: Each kit includes instructions and supplies to make at least one of each project. Kits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Call customer service to arrange a pick up time.
Mixology: Two free virtual classes. Sign up for “Cocktails and Mocktails” from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8 and learn from a professional bartender about pour techniques plus the proper tools and ingredients for crafting traditional cocktails and mocktails. Follow it up with “Blender Drinks” from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 15. Learn to make fruity slushies with or without alcohol. Must be 21 years or older and require registration a week before the class starts. Ingredient lists will be sent out after registration closes.
Monday
8:30 a.m. — Strong Bodies (Zoom)
10 a.m. — Strong Women (Zoom)
Tuesday
9:45 a.m. — Chair Yoga (Zoom)