Senior Activities: Aug. 1-5

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam.Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Wednesday Night Live: activities at 6 p.m., concert at 7 p.m., Wednesday. Free music in Swan Park is back with more free entertainment for the whole family that includes crafts, face painting, lawn games and more. Bench seating is available, or bring a lawn chair and blanket and a cooler of refreshments. The Eddie Rivers Quartet will perform.

Summer Picnic: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Open to all, a summer picnic before the last Wednesday Night Live concert of the season at Swan Park. Serving pulled pork sandwiches, cheesy hashbrowns, dessert and bottled water beginning at 5:30 p.m. The Eddie Rivers Quartet will perform in the Swan Park Band Shell at 7 p.m. Register by Monday. Cost is $8.

Travel Presentation Show-Mayflower Cruises & Tours: 1 p.m., Aug. 11, BDCAS in partnership with Mayflower Cruises & Tours will offer extended tours in 2022 and 2023. Learn about travel opportunities to Mackinac Island, Timeless Holiday Treasures, Historic Trains of Colorado and Danube River Christmas Market Cruise. An in-person watch party on the 82” screen or a Zoom presentation planned.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

1 p.m. Dirty Board, Euchre, Five Crowns

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

1 p.m. Bridge, Sheepshead

1 p.m. Quilting

Wednesday

10 a.m. Benefit Specialist

1 p.m. Pepper, Bingo

5:30 p.m. Summer Picnic, Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga I

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

6 p.m. Pickleball

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

2 p.m. Drums

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6:15 p.m. Knit-Wits

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

8:30 a.m. Foot Care

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga II

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

10:30 a.m. Aerobics II

11 a.m. Senior Swim

1 p.m. Birthday Picnic