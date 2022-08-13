 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SENIOR ACTIVITIES

Senior Activities: Aug. 15-19

  • 0

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam.Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Master Gardener Workshop-Garden Thugs, Perennials Not to Buy: 6:30 p.m., Aug. 25, a garden thug is a plant that is not “behaving nicely” with its neighbor. Learn the characteristics of what makes a thug, and meet some of the worst offenders in the garden. Think you have a garden thug? Bring along a photo to share and discuss. No registration required.

People are also reading…

Jam by the Dam: 6-9 p.m., Aug. 26, bring a picnic basket filled with food and beverages of choice, a lawn chair, and listen to great music by Bad Habitz. Follow at facebook.com/jambythedam for band updates or weather-related cancelations.

Common Scams & Frauds Targeting Seniors: 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, a free program about the details of common scams that target seniors, the warning signs of a scam and what to do if you or someone you know falls victim to a scam or fraud. Presenters include Jeff Kersten, Bureau of Consumer Protection and Det. Daniel Kuhnz, Beaver Dam Police Department. Register by Sept. 2.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

1 p.m. Dirty Board, Euchre, Five Crowns

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

1 p.m. Bridge, Sheepshead

1 p.m. Quilting

Wednesday

1 p.m. Pepper, Bingo

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., WaupunIn-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga I

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

6 p.m. Pickleball

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

1 p.m. City Interview

2 p.m. Drums

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

12:30 p.m. Eyeglasses

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6:15 p.m. Knit-Wits

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

8:30 a.m. Foot Care

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga in the Park

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

11 a.m. Senior Swim

1 p.m. Prairie Ridge Bingo

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

HHS holds 45th class reunion

HHS holds 45th class reunion

HORICON — Horicon High School class of 1977 held its 45th reunion on July 30 at Horicon Hills Country Club. Those in attendance were, Steven S…

Road sealcoating begins Tuesday

The Dodge County Highway Department will apply a sealcoat to the surfaces of the following roads beginning Tuesday, work will be done in the o…

PETS OF WEEK: Artemis and Libby

PETS OF WEEK: Artemis and Libby

Artemis is an 8-month-old Rottweiler/Australian cattle dog mix surrendered because her owner no longer had time. Artemis is a very sweet girl,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News