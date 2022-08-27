Senior Activities: Aug. 29-Sept. 2

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam.Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.
The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.
The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.
Common Scams & Frauds Targeting Seniors: 1 p.m., Sept. 8, a free program about the details of common scams that target seniors, the warning signs of a scam and what to do if you or someone you know falls victim to a scam or fraud. Presenters include Jeff Kersten, Bureau of Consumer Protection and Det. Daniel Kuhnz, Beaver Dam Police Department. Register by Friday.
Ongoing Card & Board Games: Offering Bridge, Euchre, Five Crowns, Pepper, Sheepshead, Dirty Board and Scrabble – all are welcome. No advanced registration is required. Some participation fees may apply. See the Community Center Courier for more details on specific games.
Watermark walkway: All ages are welcome, youth 16 and younger must be accompanied by adult, in indoor climate-controlled walking where 17 laps equals one mile. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. No registration required.
Monday
8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving
1 p.m. Dirty Board, Euchre, Five Crowns
3:45 p.m. Move to the Music
4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise
9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga
1 p.m. Bridge, Sheepshead
1 p.m. Quilting
Wednesday
1 p.m. Pepper, Bingo
5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga
6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks
Thursday
8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise
9 a.m. Wii Bowling
1 p.m. Beginning Bridge
3:45 p.m. Move to the Music
4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance
Friday
9 a.m. Hooks & Needles
12:30 p.m. Scrabble
1 p.m. Euchre
Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun
In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.
Monday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Marbles
10:30 a.m. Yoga I
1 p.m. Euchre
1 p.m. Golf Cards
6 p.m. Pickleball
Tuesday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards
10:30 a.m. Tone
2 p.m. Drums
Wednesday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Dice
10:30 a.m. Aerobics I
1 p.m. Sheepshead
6:15 p.m. Knit-Wits