SENIOR ACTIVITIES

Senior Activities: Aug. 29-Sept. 2

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam.Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Common Scams & Frauds Targeting Seniors: 1 p.m., Sept. 8, a free program about the details of common scams that target seniors, the warning signs of a scam and what to do if you or someone you know falls victim to a scam or fraud. Presenters include Jeff Kersten, Bureau of Consumer Protection and Det. Daniel Kuhnz, Beaver Dam Police Department. Register by Friday.

Ongoing Card & Board Games: Offering Bridge, Euchre, Five Crowns, Pepper, Sheepshead, Dirty Board and Scrabble – all are welcome. No advanced registration is required. Some participation fees may apply. See the Community Center Courier for more details on specific games.

Watermark walkway: All ages are welcome, youth 16 and younger must be accompanied by adult, in indoor climate-controlled walking where 17 laps equals one mile. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. No registration required.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

1 p.m. Dirty Board, Euchre, Five Crowns

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

1 p.m. Bridge, Sheepshead

1 p.m. Quilting

Wednesday

1 p.m. Pepper, Bingo

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga I

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

6 p.m. Pickleball

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

2 p.m. Drums

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6:15 p.m. Knit-Wits

