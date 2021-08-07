Senior Activities: Aug. 9-14

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to program and activity fees.
This is a Dodge County Senior Meal Site, Monday-Friday. The age requirement to participate is 60 years of age or older and a donation of $3.99 is suggested. Curbside pick up is offered. To reserve a meal, call Rose at 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance
To register for a program or activity, or speak with customer service, call BDCAS at 920-887-4639 ext. 103, register online at: cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas or email bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com.
Bingo: Free bingo every Wednesday at 1 p.m. from your own home. Participants must register by the Friday prior to each Wednesday. Prizes will include household items, seasonal décor, gift cards, coupons for local restaurants and more. The Zoom app installed on a device is needed or a land line phone can be used for audio-only access.
Cards & Board Games: Card playing and board games are back. Advance registration is not required for these activities. See the bi-monthly schedule to see which games play on which days https://view.flipdocs.com/bi-monthly-calendar. Some participation fees may apply.
Hooks and Needles: Meet from 9-11 a.m. Friday at The Watermark. Volunteers are encouraged to help provide items for seniors, newborns and those in need. The yarn is provided for any items made for donation. New participants are welcome. Registration remains open until filled. Call to register.
Watermark walkway: All ages are welcome, youth 16 and younger must be accompanied by adult, in indoor climate-controlled walking beginning May 3 where 17 laps equals one mile. Masks are required. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. No registration required.
Monday
8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway
1 p.m. Euchre, Five Crowns, Sheepshead 10 Cent, Sheepshead 2Bit
Tuesday
8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway
8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise
1 p.m. Dirty Board, Bridge, 10 cent Sheepshead, Sheepshead 2Bit
2 p.m. Chair Yoga
Wednesday
8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway
1 p.m. Bingo, Pepper, 10 cent Sheepshead
5:30 p.m. Yoga in the Park
Thursday
8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway
8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise
9 a.m. Beginning Bridge, 10 cent Sheepshead
Friday
8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway
9 a.m. Hooks and Needles
12:30 p.m. Scrabble
1 p.m. Euchre, Sheepshead 10 Cent, Sheepshead 2Bit
Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun
Face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.
Monday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
8:30 a.m. Garden Club
9 a.m. Marbles
10 a.m. Lunch
10:30 a.m. Yoga I
1 p.m. Euchre
Tuesday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Hand & Foot
10 a.m. Lunch
10:30 a.m. Tone
6 p.m. Pickleball
Wednesday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Dice
10 a.m. Lunch
10:30 a.m. Aerobics I
1 p.m. Sheepshead
6:15 p.m. Knit-Wits
Thursday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Dominoes
9 a.m. Ping Pong
10 a.m. Lunch
10:30 a.m. Yoga II
1 p.m. Sheepshead
Friday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Se7ens
10 a.m. Lunch
11 a.m. Senior Swim
1 p.m. SIA Bingo