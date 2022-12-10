Senior Activities: Dec. 11-18

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Lunch & Learn: Dietary Fat-Fact or Fiction: 11-11:30 a.m. Wednesday. FoodWise nutrition educator Kimberly Lafler shares how to cook and season with herbs. Held before senior lunch. Register with Customer Service. If interested in staying for lunch, contact the Dodge County Senior Dining Program at 920-386-3580 or 800-924-6407.

Non-Resident Annual Membership: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting Jan. 2, participants who live outside the city limits of Beaver Dam must pay the annual non-resident fee of $25. This fee is pro-rated the first year, and then $25 annually in January thereafter. Stop by customer service the next time at The Watermark.

Foot Clinic: Jan. 9, 30-minute appointments available at the monthly foot clinics beginning in January. Cash or check payment to Ann York at the time of appointment. For more information or to make an appointment, call 920-887-4639 or stop in. Preregistration required.

Alzheimer’s Series: Healthy Living for Your Brain & Body: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 12. Partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association to offer monthly workshops on various topics at The Watermark. Workshops are designed to meet the needs of family caregivers and the general community seeking information about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Registration required.

Sunday

10:30 a.m. Trip-Another Night Before Christmas

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Euchre, Five Crowns, Dirty Board

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

10 a.m. Mental Fitness

1 p.m. Sheepshead, Bridge

1 p.m. Quilting

Wednesday

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

11 a.m. Lunch & Learn-Dietary Fat

1 p.m. Bingo, Pepper

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks, Pickleball

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge, Cribbage

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Bowling, Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga I

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

8 a.m. Pool League

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

11:30 a.m. Drums

1 p.m. Christmas Party

2:30 p.m. Movie

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

11:30 a.m. Craft Club

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6 p.m. Knit-Wits

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

8:30 a.m. Foot Care

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga II

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

9 a.m. Book Club

10:30 a.m. Aerobics II

1 p.m. Prairie Ridge Bingo