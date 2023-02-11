Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Mental Fitness for Older Adults: 10-11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Feb. 28-April 4. The class is designed to improve mental fitness skills through puzzles, games, reading and challenging exercises, individually and in groups. The focus will be primarily on “Language” and “Communication” aimed toward a more brain-healthy lifestyle through verbal fluency, enlarged vocabulary, alternate meanings of words, listening, as well as giving and following instructions. Advanced registration required.

Gardening: Starting Garden Seeds Indoors: 10-11 a.m. Thursday. Gardeners have a hard time waiting for the growing season to begin. One way to get a jump start is to start seeds indoors before the season starts. Timing, soil, light, container choice, water requirements, and the all-important moving to the outdoors are critical for success. Registration required.

Tax Assistance Available at The Watermark: 12:30-3:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8:30-11:30 a.m. Fridays, Feb. 9-April 7. AARP Tax-Aide program has returned. The program is free and available to people of all ages. Trained preparers will be available to complete federal and state tax returns, and Homestead Credit. Advance appointments are required and are being accepted now. To make an appointment, call 920-887-4639, ext. 105, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays or Fridays.

Foot Clinic: second and third Mondays and Wednesdays beginning January, 30-minute appointments available at the monthly foot clinics with two licensed professionals. Clinics provide foot care for clients with diabetes, corns, callouses, fungal infections, thick nails, ingrown toenails and for those taking blood thinners. Appointments are required. Cash or check payment is due to the provider at the time of appointment. For more information or to make an appointment, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

Monday

8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway, Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Dirty Board, Euchre, Five Crowns

6:30 p.m. Volleyball-CoEd

Tuesday

8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

1 p.m. Quilting, Bridge, Sheepshead

Wednesday

8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Bingo, Pepper

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. Volleyball-Women’s, Pickleball, DJ Sheepshead

Thursday

8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

10 a.m. Windowsill Herbs

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge, Cribbage

Friday

8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Bowling, Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga I

11:30 a.m. Bean Bag

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

8 a.m. Pool League

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

11:30 a.m. Drums

11:30 a.m. Ping Pong

2:30 p.m. Movie

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

11:30 a.m. Shuffleboard

12:30 p.m. Eyeglasses

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6 p.m. Knit-Wits

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

8:30 a.m. Foot Care

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga II

11:30 a.m. Darts

11:30 a.m. Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

10:30 a.m. Aerobics II

11:30 a.m. Billiards

1 p.m. Prairie Ridge Bingo