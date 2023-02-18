Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Regularly scheduled programs will not be held due to the election: Monday, no afternoon programs, the Walkway will be open during business hours; Tuesday, no programs, except Foot Clinic. Dodge County Meal Site will be curbside meals only. Wednesday, no morning programs scheduled, the Walkway will be open during business hours.

Tax Assistance Available at The Watermark: 12:30-3:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8:30-11:30 a.m. Fridays, through April 7. AARP Tax-Aide program has returned. The program is free and available to people of all ages. Trained preparers will be available to complete federal and state tax returns, and Homestead Credit. Advance appointments are required and are being accepted now. To make an appointment, call 920-887-4639, ext. 105, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays or Fridays.

Mental Fitness for Older Adults: 10-11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Feb. 28-April 4. The class is designed to improve mental fitness skills through puzzles, games, reading and challenging exercises, individually and in groups. The focus will be primarily on “Language” and “Communication” aimed toward a more brain-healthy lifestyle through verbal fluency, enlarged vocabulary, alternate meanings of words, listening, as well as giving and following instructions. Advanced registration required.

Watermark walkway has new hours: All ages are welcome, youth 16 and younger must be accompanied by adult, in indoor climate-controlled walking where 17 laps equals one mile. Social distancing encouraged. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays. No registration required.

Monday

8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway, Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

Tuesday

No activities scheduled

Wednesday

1 p.m. Bingo, Pepper

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. Volleyball-Women’s, Pickleball, DJ Sheepshead

Thursday

8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge, Cribbage

Friday

8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Bowling, Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga I

11:30 a.m. Bean Bag

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

8 a.m. Pool League

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

11:30 a.m. Drums

11:30 a.m. Ping Pong

1 p.m. Mayor

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

11:30 a.m. Craft Club

11:30 a.m. Shuffleboard

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6 p.m. Knit-Wits

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dominoes

9 a.m. Dementia Care Specialist

10:30 a.m. Yoga II

11:30 a.m. Darts

11:30 a.m. Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

9 a.m. Book Club

10:30 a.m. Aerobics II

11:30 a.m. Billiards

1 p.m. Buddy Bingo