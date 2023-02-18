Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.
The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.
The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.
Regularly scheduled programs will not be held due to the election: Monday, no afternoon programs, the Walkway will be open during business hours; Tuesday, no programs, except Foot Clinic. Dodge County Meal Site will be curbside meals only. Wednesday, no morning programs scheduled, the Walkway will be open during business hours.
Tax Assistance Available at The Watermark: 12:30-3:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8:30-11:30 a.m. Fridays, through April 7. AARP Tax-Aide program has returned. The program is free and available to people of all ages. Trained preparers will be available to complete federal and state tax returns, and Homestead Credit. Advance appointments are required and are being accepted now. To make an appointment, call 920-887-4639, ext. 105, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays or Fridays.
Mental Fitness for Older Adults: 10-11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Feb. 28-April 4. The class is designed to improve mental fitness skills through puzzles, games, reading and challenging exercises, individually and in groups. The focus will be primarily on “Language” and “Communication” aimed toward a more brain-healthy lifestyle through verbal fluency, enlarged vocabulary, alternate meanings of words, listening, as well as giving and following instructions. Advanced registration required.
Watermark walkway has new hours: All ages are welcome, youth 16 and younger must be accompanied by adult, in indoor climate-controlled walking where 17 laps equals one mile. Social distancing encouraged. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays. No registration required.
Monday
8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway, Woodburning/Carving
9 a.m. Strong Bodies
Tuesday
No activities scheduled
Wednesday
1 p.m. Bingo, Pepper
5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga
6:30 p.m. Volleyball-Women’s, Pickleball, DJ Sheepshead
Thursday
8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway
8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise
1 p.m. Beginning Bridge, Cribbage
Friday
8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway
9 a.m. Hooks & Needles
12:30 p.m. Scrabble
1 p.m. Bowling, Euchre
Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun
In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.
Monday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Marbles
10:30 a.m. Yoga I
11:30 a.m. Bean Bag
1 p.m. Euchre
1 p.m. Golf Cards
Tuesday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
8 a.m. Pool League
9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards
10:30 a.m. Tone
11:30 a.m. Drums
11:30 a.m. Ping Pong
1 p.m. Mayor
Wednesday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Dice
10:30 a.m. Aerobics I
11:30 a.m. Craft Club
11:30 a.m. Shuffleboard
1 p.m. Sheepshead
6 p.m. Knit-Wits
Thursday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Dominoes
9 a.m. Dementia Care Specialist
10:30 a.m. Yoga II
11:30 a.m. Darts
11:30 a.m. Wii Bowling
1 p.m. Sheepshead
Friday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Se7ens
9 a.m. Book Club
10:30 a.m. Aerobics II
11:30 a.m. Billiards
1 p.m. Buddy Bingo