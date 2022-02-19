Senior Activities: Feb. 21-27

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam.

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Cribbage & Other Card Games: 1-3:30 p.m. Thursdays beginning in March. A fun, social card group for new or experienced players—play is free. Groups include Cribbage, Bridge, Euchre, Five Crowns, Pepper and Sheepshead.

Birds, Butterflies, and Your Backyard: 1-2 p.m., Thursday, March 10. Discover the birds and butterflies found in this area. Learn about the monarch population at Marsh Haven Nature Center and see what makes a bird and butterfly friendly backyard. Free program. Register by March 3.

Reminiscing & Writing for Older Adults: 10 a.m. to noon, Thursdays, March 17-May 5. Tell your story from your perspective and record your memories. Write what you know—it makes a thoughtful gift to family and friends and has great potential value. Program is free. Register by March 10.

Nest Box Treasures: 1-2 p.m. Thursday, March 24, Take a behind the scenes peek into the homes of Wisconsin’s cavity nesting birds. In this free program, explore stories found in the nest boxes of Horicon Marsh and see real impacts of this fun conservation initiative. Register by March 17.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Euchre, Five Crowns

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:30 a.m. Mental Fitness

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

1 p.m. Bridge, Dirty Board, Sheepshead, Armchair Travel-England

Wednesday

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Pool, Bingo, Pepper

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6 p.m. Pickleball

6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks Sheepshead

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Beginning Bridge, Wii Bowling

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks and Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Bowling, Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10 a.m. Lunch

10:30 a.m. Yoga I

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

6 p.m. Pickleball

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10 a.m. Lunch

10:30 a.m. Tone

2 p.m. Drums

3 p.m. Movie Afternoon

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

9 a.m. Bowling

10 a.m. Lunch

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6:15 p.m. Knit-Wits

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dominoes

10 a.m. Lunch

10:30 a.m. Yoga II

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

9 a.m. Book Club

10:30 a.m. Aerobics II

1:45 p.m. Buddy Bingo