Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Mental Fitness for Older Adults: 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays through April 4. The class is designed to improve mental fitness skills through puzzles, games, reading and challenging exercises, individually and in groups. The focus will be primarily on “Language” and “Communication” aimed toward a more brain-healthy lifestyle through verbal fluency, enlarged vocabulary, alternate meanings of words, listening, as well as giving and following instructions. Advanced registration required.

Watermark walkway has new hours: Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays. All ages are welcome, youth 16 and younger must be accompanied by adult, in indoor climate-controlled walking where 17 laps equals one mile. Social distancing encouraged. No registration required.

Alzheimer’s Series: Dementia-Related Behavior: March 9, 1-2 p.m. Partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association to offer monthly workshops on various topics at The Watermark. These workshops are designed to meet the needs of family caregivers and the general community seeking information about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Registration required.

Strong Bodies: March 6, 9-10 a.m., Designed for both men and women, increase strength, muscle mass, bone density and the ability to do activities of daily living. In person or from the comfort of home via Zoom. Equipment is provided at The Watermark. Equipment needed at home includes mat, weights, chair, etc., and the Zoom app installed on the device. Registration required.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Dirty Board, Euchre, Five Crowns

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

1 p.m. Bridge, Quilting, Sheepshead

Wednesday

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Bingo, Pepper

6:30 p.m. Volleyball-Women’s, Pickleball, DJ Sheepshead

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge, Cribbage

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Bowling, Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga I

11:30 a.m. Bean Bag

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

8 a.m. Pool League

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

11:30 a.m. Drums

11:30 a.m. Ping Pong