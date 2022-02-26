Senior Activities: Feb. 28-March 4

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam.

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Cook Like a Chef: 10:30-11:30 a.m., March 15, making restaurant-caliber cooking in your own kitchen. Learn from some of Dodge County’s best head chefs from your favorite local restaurants and caterers. Register for this free program by March 8.

The Art of Growing Peonies: 1-2 p.m. March 17, Michelle Ovans, owner of Ovans Peony Farm, will share how peonies are grown and learn more about the “Slow Flower” movement. Register for this free program by March 10.

Spring Perennial Vegetables: 10-11 a.m., March 24, Learn tips, care and maintenance and more about spring perennial vegetables. Register for this free program by March 17.

Quilting Together: Tuesdays 1-4 p.m. from March 15-Dec. 27, Designed for novice and experienced quilters to enjoy the company of others while working on their latest creations. Participants share ideas and tips with each other, with no formal instruction provided. The program is free. Registration is ongoing.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Euchre, Five Crowns

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:30 a.m. Mental Fitness

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

1 p.m. Bridge, Sheepshead, Dirty Board, Armchair Travel-England

Wednesday

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

10 a.m. Benefit Specialist

1 p.m. Pepper, Bingo

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6 p.m. Pickleball

6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks Sheepshead

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge, Fossil Safari, Cribbage

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Bowling, Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10 a.m. Lunch

10:30 a.m. Yoga I

Noon Reserve space for Mardi Gras Party on Tuesday, March 1

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

6 p.m. Pickleball

TuesdayMardi Gras Party with lunch at noon and bingo at 1 p.m. Serving roast beef, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, butterscotch pudding, fruited gelatin, dinner roll. $3 suggested donation. RSVP by noon Feb. 28 at 920-324-7930.