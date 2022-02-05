Senior Activities: Feb. 7-13

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to program and activity fees.

This is a Dodge County Senior Meal Site, Monday-Friday. The age requirement to participate is 60 years of age or older and a donation of $3.99 is suggested. Curbside pick up is offered. To reserve a meal, call Rose at 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance

To register for a program or activity, or speak with customer service, call BDCAS at 920-887-4639 ext. 103, register online at: cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas or email bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com. The Watermark is open for walk-in customers, some in-person programs and walking. Masks recommended indoors.

Virtual and In-Person Programs for the New Year: Whether interested in fitness, nature, travel, cooking or cocktails, the team at BDCAS has something to offer. Visit view.flipdocs.com/community-center-courier.

Wii Bowling: Thursdays from 9-11 a.m. Each week participants randomly draw for team placement and bowl three games. No special shoes, no need to keep score, and no commitment. All skill levels welcome.

Cards & Board Games: Card playing and board games are back, including Bridge, Euchre, Five Crowns, Pepper, Sheepshead, Dirty Board and Scrabble. Advance registration is not required for these activities. See the bi-monthly schedule to see which games play on which days https://view.flipdocs.com/bi-monthly-calendar. Some participation fees may apply. See Community Center Courier for more details https://view.flipdocs.com/community-center-courier.

Watermark walkway: All ages are welcome, youth 16 and younger must be accompanied by adult, in indoor climate-controlled walking where 17 laps equals one mile. Social distancing encouraged. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. No registration required.

Monday

8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway, Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

10 a.m. Cook Like a Chef-Chef Chanse

1 p.m. Euchre, Five Crowns

Tuesday

8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

1 p.m. Bridge, Dirty Board, Sheepshead, Armchair Travel-Italy

Wednesday

8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Pool, Bingo, Pepper

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6 p.m. Pickleball

6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks Sheepshead

Thursday

8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Beginning Bridge, Wii Bowling

10 a.m. Horicon Marsh History

Friday

8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway

9 a.m. Hooks and Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Bowling, Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10 a.m. Lunch

10:30 a.m. Yoga I

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

6 p.m. Pickleball

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10 a.m. Lunch

10:30 a.m. Tone

11:30 a.m. Craft Club

2 p.m. Drums

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10 a.m. Lunch

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6:15 p.m. Knit-Wits

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dominoes

10 a.m. Lunch

10:30 a.m. Yoga II

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

10 a.m. Lunch

10:30 a.m. Aerobics II

1 p.m. SIA Bingo