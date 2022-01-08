Senior Activities: Jan. 10-16

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to program and activity fees.
This is a Dodge County Senior Meal Site, Monday-Friday. The age requirement to participate is 60 years of age or older and a donation of $3.99 is suggested. Curbside pick up is offered. To reserve a meal, call Rose at 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance
To register for a program or activity, or speak with customer service, call BDCAS at 920-887-4639 ext. 103, register online at: cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas or email bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com. The Watermark is open for walk-in customers, some in-person programs and walking. Masks recommended indoors.
Weather Cancellations: Cancellations are by radio, social media, email blasts and text messages. If the Beaver Dam Unified School District closes for the day, all activities at The Watermark will be officially cancelled for the day. The Watermark building will remain open in all conditions, unless closed by order of the mayor, however some activities may be cancelled depending upon weather conditions and other variables. Use your best judgment when deciding to drive on icy or snow-covered roads. The Watermark parking lot is usually cleared by 7:30 a.m., Monday-Friday, but may not always be possible.
Wii Bowling: Thursdays from 9-11 a.m. Each week participants randomly draw for team placement and bowl three games. No special shoes, no need to keep score, and no commitment. All skill levels welcome.
Pickleball: Wednesdays through May, play on a badminton-sized court with a paddle and a plastic ball and combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. The rules are simple and the game is easy to learn. Games played at the middle school—Pond Gym. Registration required.
Cards & Board Games: Card playing and board games including Bridge, Euchre, Five Crowns, Pepper, Sheepshead, Dirty Board and Scrabble. Advance registration is not required for these activities. See the bi-monthly schedule to see which games play on which days https://view.flipdocs.com/bi-monthly-calendar. Some participation fees may apply. See Community Center Courier for more details https://view.flipdocs.com/community-center-courier.
Watermark walkway: All ages are welcome, youth 16 and younger must be accompanied by adult, in indoor climate-controlled walking where 17 laps equals one mile. Masks are required. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. No registration required.
Monday
8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway, Woodburning/Carving
9 a.m. Strong Bodies
1 p.m. Euchre, Five Crowns
Tuesday
8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway
8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise
9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga
1 p.m. Bridge, Dirty Board, Sheepshead
Wednesday
8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway
9 a.m. Strong Bodies
1 p.m. Pool, Bingo, Pepper
5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga
6 p.m. Pickleball
6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks Sheepshead
Thursday
8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway
8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise
9 a.m. Beginning Bridge, Wii Bowling
Friday
8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway
9 a.m. Hooks and Needles
12:30 p.m. Scrabble
1 p.m. Bowling, Euchre
Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun
In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.
Monday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Marbles
10 a.m. Lunch
10:30 a.m. Yoga I
1 p.m. Euchre
1 p.m. Golf Cards
6 p.m. Pickleball
Tuesday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards
10 a.m. Lunch
10:30 a.m. Tone
11:30 a.m. Craft Club
2 p.m. Drums
Wednesday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Dice
10 a.m. Lunch
10:30 a.m. Aerobics I
1 p.m. Sheepshead
1 p.m. Decorating
6:15 p.m. Knit-Wits
Thursday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Dominoes
10 a.m. Lunch
10:30 a.m. Yoga II
1 p.m. Sheepshead
Friday
8 a.m. Fitness Center
9 a.m. Se7ens
10 a.m. Lunch
10:30 a.m. Aerobics II
1 p.m. SIA Bingo