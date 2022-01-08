Senior Activities: Jan. 10-16

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam

This is a Dodge County Senior Meal Site, Monday-Friday. The age requirement to participate is 60 years of age or older and a donation of $3.99 is suggested. Curbside pick up is offered. To reserve a meal, call Rose at 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance

Weather Cancellations: Cancellations are by radio, social media, email blasts and text messages. If the Beaver Dam Unified School District closes for the day, all activities at The Watermark will be officially cancelled for the day. The Watermark building will remain open in all conditions, unless closed by order of the mayor, however some activities may be cancelled depending upon weather conditions and other variables. Use your best judgment when deciding to drive on icy or snow-covered roads. The Watermark parking lot is usually cleared by 7:30 a.m., Monday-Friday, but may not always be possible.