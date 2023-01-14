Senior Activities: Jan. 16-22

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Gardening: Windowsill Herbs: 10-11 a.m., Thursday. Most herb aficionados agree that fresh grown herbs are best. However, winter tends to put a cramp in what can be grown outside. Learn some tips on growing herbs, which ones will do best inside, and how to move them outside when the weather warms. Each attendee will receive a small pot of the herb of their choice to take home and grow on a windowsill. Registration required.

Awaken Your Why: Jan. 23, 1-3 p.m., Based on the work of Dr. Richard Leider, this interactive workshop will help attendees understand how purpose is vital to well-being, identify unique gifts and calling, and use those gifts to grow and give. Partnering with Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam to offer this free workshop. Registration required.

Graceful Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Work on joint mobility and help build strength and balance. This program is appropriate for all levels, including those with chronic conditions or limitations due to age or size. Wear comfortable workout clothes and bring a mat. Register today.

Chair Yoga And Relaxation Techniques: 9:45-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Gentle and accessible movement and varied relaxation techniques suitable for everyone looking for an easier way to move the body and learn ways to slow down the mind and de-stress. Register today.

Foot Clinic: second and third Mondays and Wednesdays, 30-minute appointments available at the monthly foot clinics with two licensed professionals. Clinics provide foot care for clients with diabetes, corns, callouses, fungal infections, thick nails, ingrown toenails and for those taking blood thinners. Appointments are required. Cash or check payment is due to the provider at the time of appointment. For more information or to make an appointment, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

Monday

8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway, Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Dirty Board, Euchre, Five Crowns

6:30 p.m. Volleyball-CoEd

Tuesday

8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

1 p.m. Quilting

1 p.m. Bridge, Sheepshead

Wednesday

8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Bingo, Pepper

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. Volleyball-Women’s, Pickleball, DJ Sheepshead

Thursday

8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

10 a.m. Windowsill Herbs

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge, Cribbage

Friday

8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Bowling, Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga I

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

8 a.m. Pool League

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

11:30 a.m. Drums

1 p.m. Mayor

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

11:30 a.m. Craft Club

12:30 p.m. Eyeglasses

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6 p.m. Knit-Wits

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

8:30 a.m. Foot Care

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga II

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

9 a.m. Book Club

10:30 a.m. Aerobics II

1 p.m. Prairie Ridge Bingo