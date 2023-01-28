Senior Activities: Jan. 30-Feb. 3

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Travel Presentation Show-Collette: 1-2 p.m. Thursday, In partnership with Collette, a variety of extended tours will be offered in 2023 and 2024. Collette representative Katie Ganshert will share details of the available tours in this one-hour presentation with time for questions and answers. Learn more about travel opportunities to The Pacific Northwest & California, Nashville & The Smoky Mountains and Costa Rica. This is an in-person presentation, registration encouraged, walk-in welcome.

Graceful Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Work on joint mobility and help build strength and balance. This program is appropriate for all levels, including those with chronic conditions or limitations due to age or size. Wear comfortable workout clothes and bring a mat. Register today.

Chair Yoga And Relaxation Techniques: 9:45-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Gentle and accessible movement and varied relaxation techniques suitable for everyone looking for an easier way to move the body and learn ways to slow down the mind and de-stress. Register today.

Tax Assistance Available at The Watermark: 12:30-3:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8:30-11:30 a.m. Fridays, Feb. 9-April 7. AARP Tax-Aide program has returned. The program is free and available to people of all ages. Trained preparers will be available to complete federal and state tax returns, and Homestead Credit. Advance appointments are required and are being accepted now. To make an appointment, call 920-887-4639, ext. 105, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays or Fridays.

Foot Clinic: second and third Mondays and Wednesdays, 30-minute appointments available at the monthly foot clinics with two licensed professionals. Clinics provide foot care for clients with diabetes, corns, callouses, fungal infections, thick nails, ingrown toenails and for those taking blood thinners. Appointments are required. Cash or check payment is due to the provider at the time of appointment. For more information or to make an appointment, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

Monday

8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway, Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Dirty Board, Euchre, Five Crowns

Tuesday

8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

1 p.m. Quilting

1 p.m. Bridge, Sheepshead

Wednesday

8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Bingo, Pepper

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. Volleyball-Women’s, Pickleball, DJ Sheepshead

Thursday

8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge, Cribbage, Travel Show

Friday

8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Bowling, Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga I

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

8 a.m. Pool League

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

11:30 a.m. Drums

2:30 p.m. Movie

