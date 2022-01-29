 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SENIOR ACTIVITIES

Senior Activities: Jan. 31-Feb. 6

  • 0

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver DamBusiness hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to program and activity fees.

This is a Dodge County Senior Meal Site, Monday-Friday. The age requirement to participate is 60 years of age or older and a donation of $3.99 is suggested. Curbside pick up is offered. To reserve a meal, call Rose at 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance

To register for a program or activity, or speak with customer service, call BDCAS at 920-887-4639 ext. 103, register online at: cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas or email bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com. The Watermark is open for walk-in customers, some in-person programs and walking. Masks recommended indoors.

Virtual and In-Person Programs for the New Year: Whether interested in fitness, nature, travel, cooking or cocktails, the team at BDCAS has something to offer. Visit view.flipdocs.com/community-center-courier.

People are also reading…

Wii Bowling: Thursdays from 9-11 a.m. Each week participants randomly draw for team placement and bowl three games. No special shoes, no need to keep score, and no commitment. All skill levels welcome.

Cards & Board Games: Card playing and board games are back, including Bridge, Euchre, Five Crowns, Pepper, Sheepshead, Dirty Board and Scrabble. Advance registration is not required for these activities. See the bi-monthly schedule to see which games play on which days https://view.flipdocs.com/bi-monthly-calendar. Some participation fees may apply. See Community Center Courier for more details https://view.flipdocs.com/community-center-courier.

Watermark walkway: All ages are welcome, youth 16 and younger must be accompanied by adult, in indoor climate-controlled walking where 17 laps equals one mile. Social distancing encouraged. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. No registration required.

8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway, Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Euchre, Five Crowns

Tuesday 8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:30 a.m. Mental Fitness

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

1 p.m. Bridge, Dirty Board, Sheepshead, Armchair Travel-France

Wednesday 8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Pool, Bingo, Pepper

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6 p.m. Pickleball

6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks Sheepshead

Thursday 8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Beginning Bridge, Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Geology Bingo

Friday 8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway

9 a.m. Hooks and Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Bowling, Euchre

Waupun Senior Center,

301 E. Main St., Waupun In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

No information provided

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Snoopy and Baby

PETS OF WEEK: Snoopy and Baby

Snoopy is a large, mixed breed dog. He is just over 4-years-old. He was surrendered because his owner could not give him the time he needed. H…

PETS OF WEEK: Tigger and Ole

PETS OF WEEK: Tigger and Ole

Tigger is a 2-year-old dog Tigger is a sweet dog, about 65 pounds. He’s smart and can’t wait to learn new things and likes to cuddle. He’s goo…

THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: Bright stars of winter

THE NIGHT SKY OVER SAUK COUNTY COLUMN: Bright stars of winter

Sauk Prairie will get a glimpse of one of the two eclipses that will occur over the next thirty days. The total solar eclipse is only visible over the Atlantic Ocean ending toward the North Pole on March 20, and the total lunar eclipse is best seen in western North America on April 4. However, the partial phase of the lunar eclipse will greet those who rise before the sun on the morning of April 4.

The Full Moon occurs on April 4 at 7:05 a.m., but the moon sets just before this, around 6:40 a.m., as the partial eclipse is ongoing. The partial phase begins around 5:17 a.m., as the moon slips into the deeper part of Earth’s shadow and begins to turn a bit red. The moon will become close to completely eclipsed around 6:34 a.m., just as it is setting. This will make for a strange and wondrous view for those awaking to the day to find a “blood red” moon setting in the west.

At the same time that the moon is setting, the sun is rising in the east. Sunrise will continue to arrive earlier every morning and sunset later every evening from the spring equinox on March 20 through June. Spring arrives precisely on March 20 at 5:45 p.m.

Spring planets and constellations

On March 21, a day after the new moon and eclipse graces the far north, a crescent moon returns to the sky just after sunset. The moon will be right beside Mars, and the next night the moon rises a bit higher to float beside Venus. On March 29 the moon will be high in the sky and not far from Jupiter. The moon and Saturn keep close quarters around April 8, but they don’t rise until after midnight.

Back in the west, Venus draws attention as it shines at magnitude -4 and stays above the horizon for three hours. In early April, Venus closes in on the star cluster the Pleiades in the constellation Taurus. This grouping of stars is setting in the west while the spring constellations rise in the east. Leo, Virgo, and Libra rise up from the horizon, carrying along a slew of distant galaxies that can be viewed through large telescopes. Ursa Major, the Big Dipper, is taking on its spring look, with the bowl of the dipper turning upside down as it sends spring showers to Earth.

Snowmobile safety class offered

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office will host a snowmobile safety course from 5-9 p.m. Feb. 6 and 10 at Adams County Community Center, 569 N. Ce…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News