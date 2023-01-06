Senior Activities: Jan. 9-13

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Strong Bodies: Monday, 9-10a.m., Designed for both men and women, increase strength, muscle mass, bone density and the ability to do activities of daily living. In person or from the comfort of home via Zoom. Equipment is provided at The Watermark. Equipment needed at home includes mat, weights, chair, etc., and the Zoom app installed on the device. Registration required.

Alzheimer's Series: Healthy Living for Your Brain & Body: Thursday, 10:30-11a.m., Partnering with the Alzheimer's Association to offer monthly workshops on various topics at The Watermark. These workshops are designed to meet the needs of family caregivers and the general community seeking information about Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. Registration required.

Gardening: Windowsill Herbs: Jan. 19, 10-11 a.m., Most herb aficionados agree that fresh grown herbs are best. However, winter tends to put a cramp in what can be grown outside. Learn some tips on growing herbs, which ones will do best inside, and how to move them outside when the weather warms. Each attendee will receive a small pot of the herb of their choice to take home and grow on a windowsill. Registration required.

Awaken Your Why: Jan. 12, 1-3 p.m., Based on the work of Dr. Richard Leider, this interactive workshop will help attendees understand how purpose is vital to well-being, identify unique gifts and calling, and use those gifts to grow and give. Partnering with Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam to offer this free workshop. Registration required.

Monday

8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway, Woodburning/Carving

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Dirty Board, Five Crowns, Euchre

6:30 p.m. Volleyball-CoEd

Tuesday

8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9:45 a.m. Chair Yoga

1 p.m. Sheepshead, Bridge

1 p.m. Quilting

Wednesday

8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway

9 a.m. Strong Bodies

1 p.m. Bingo, Pepper

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. Volleyball-Women's, Pickleball, DJ Sheepshead

Thursday

8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway

8 a.m. Cabin Fever Fest Mtg

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

1 p.m. Alzheimer's: Healthy Living for Your Brain

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge, Cribbage

Friday

8 a.m. The Watermark Walkway

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Bowling, Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6 p.m. Knit-Wits

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dominoes

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

1 p.m. SIA Bingo