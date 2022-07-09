Senior Activities: July 11-17

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam.

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Jam by the Dam: 6-9 p.m., July 29, bring a picnic basket filled with food and beverages of choice, a lawn chair, and listen to great music by One Shot Wally. Follow at facebook.com/jambythedam for band updates or weather-related cancelations.

Wednesday Night Live: activities at 6 p.m., concert at 7 p.m., Wednesday. Free music in Swan Park is back with more free entertainment for the whole family that includes crafts, face painting, lawn games and more. Bench seating is available, or bring a lawn chair and blanket and a cooler of refreshments. Tony Rocker will perform.

Summer Picnic: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Open to all, a summer picnic before the last Wednesday Night Live concert of the season at Swan Park. Serving pulled pork sandwiches, cheesy hashbrowns, dessert and bottled water beginning at 5:30 p.m. The Eddie Rivers Quartet will perform in the Swan Park Band Shell at 7 p.m. Register by Aug. 1. Cost is $8.

Clauson Family “Best of All Show”: 10:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 23. Day trips are back with an afternoon of entertainment at the Clauson Family Music Show in Coloma. The “Best of All Show” consists of a great mix from the shows throughout the year,—everything from country, classic rock and gospel. Featuring the music of Patsy Cline, Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash. Register by July 22. Cost is $98 and includes coach bus, trip escort, meal, tickets, and gratuities.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

1 p.m. Dirty Board, Euchre, Five Crowns

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

1 p.m. Bridge, Sheepshead

1 p.m. Quilting

Wednesday

1 p.m. Pepper, Bingo

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge, Cribbage

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

6 p.m. Pickleball

Rachel Gone

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

2 p.m. Drums

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6:15 p.m. Knit-Wits

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga II

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

11 a.m. Senior Swim

1 p.m. Prairie Ridge Bingo