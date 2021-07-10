Senior Activities: July 12-18

Cards & Board Games: Card playing and board games are back. Advance registration is not required for these activities. See the bi-monthly schedule to see which games play on which days https://view.flipdocs.com/bi-monthly-calendar. Some participation fees may apply. See page 21of the July/August Community Center Corier for more details https://view.flipdocs.com/community-center-courier.

Horseshoes & Other Lawn Games: Meet from 9-11 a.m. Thursday mornings, June 10-July 29, at the Swan Park horseshoe pits and adjacent greenspace, Vita and Mill Streets. Equipment available for horseshoes, croquet, lawn darts, bocce and washer toss. Registrations accepted after the program starts, if space allows. Equipment will be sanitized regularly and hand sanitizer provided for participants. Call to register soon.

Hooks and Needles: Meet from 9-11 a.m. Friday at The Watermark. Volunteers are encouraged to help provide items for seniors, newborns and those in need. The yarn is provided for any items made for donation. New participants are welcome. Registration remains open until filled. Call to register.