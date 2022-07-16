Senior Activities: July 18-22

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam.

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual fee of $25, plus program and activity fees. For more information, call 920-887-4639 ext. 103.

The Community Center Courier newsletter lists activities and is available free at cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas and around town or $13.50 per year by mail.

The Watermark is a Dodge County Senior Meal site Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years or older. A donation of $3.99 is suggested. Eligible participants should call 920-887-4639 ext. 102 by noon, a day in advance to reserve a meal.

Summer Picnic: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Open to all, a summer picnic before the last Wednesday Night Live concert of the season at Swan Park. Serving pulled pork sandwiches, cheesy hashbrowns, dessert and bottled water beginning at 5:30 p.m. The Eddie Rivers Quartet will perform in the Swan Park Band Shell at 7 p.m. Register by Aug. 1. Cost is $8.

Clauson Family “Best of All Show”: 10:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 23. An afternoon of entertainment at the Clauson Family Music Show in Coloma. The “Best of All Show” consists of a great mix from the shows throughout the year,—everything from country, classic rock and gospel. Featuring the music of Patsy Cline, Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash. Register by July 22. Cost is $98 and includes coach bus, trip escort, meal, tickets, and gratuities.

Graceful Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, from July 27-Aug. 31. Work on joint mobility and build strength and balance. This program is appropriate for all levels, including those with chronic conditions or limitations due to age or size. Wear comfortable workout clothes and bring a mat. Register by July 22.

Chair Yoga And Relaxation Techniques: 9:45-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, from July 26-Aug. 30. Gentle and accessible movement and varied relaxation techniques suitable for everyone looking for an easier way to move the body and learn ways to slow down the mind and de-stress. Register by July 22.

Monday

8 a.m. Woodburning/Carving

1 p.m. Dirty Board, Euchre, Five Crowns

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

1 p.m. Bridge, Sheepshead

1 p.m. Quilting

Wednesday

1 p.m. Pepper, Bingo

5:30 p.m. Graceful Yoga

6:30 p.m. Diamond Jacks

Thursday

8:30 a.m. Active Adult Exercise

9 a.m. Wii Bowling

1 p.m. Beginning Bridge

3:45 p.m. Move to the Music

4:45 p.m. Pom & Dance

Friday

9 a.m. Hooks & Needles

12:30 p.m. Scrabble

1 p.m. Euchre

Waupun Senior Center, 301 E. Main St., Waupun

In-person activities have returned and face masks are required. For more information, call 920-324-7930. Fond du Lac County Senior Dining Program provides daily meals with curbside pickup at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Participants must be 60 years and older or married to someone of that age group. Call 324-7930 to cancel pickup. Call 920-929-3113 to check eligibility for Mobile Meals. Suggested donation for mobile meals is $3.50.

Monday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Marbles

10:30 a.m. Yoga in the Park

1 p.m. Euchre

1 p.m. Golf Cards

6 p.m. Pickleball

Tuesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Hand & Foot Cards

10:30 a.m. Tone

11:30 a.m. Craft Club

1 p.m. City Interview

2 p.m. Drums

Wednesday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Dice

10:30 a.m. Aerobics I

11:30 a.m. Craft Club

12:30 p.m. Eyeglasses

1 p.m. Sheepshead

6:15 p.m. Knit-Wits

Thursday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

8:30 a.m. Foot Care

9 a.m. Dominoes

10:30 a.m. Yoga II

1 p.m. Sheepshead

Friday

8 a.m. Fitness Center

9 a.m. Se7ens

11 a.m. Senior Swim

1 p.m. WCCA Bingo