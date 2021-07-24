Senior Activities: July 26-30

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Active adult programs are open to those 50 and older. City residents pay program and activity fees. Non-residents pay an annual participation fee of $25, in addition to program and activity fees.

To register for a program or activity, call BDCAS at 920-887-4639 ext. 103, register online at: cityofbeaverdam.com/bdcas or email bdcas@cityofbeaverdam.com. The Watermark is open for walk-in customers, some in-person programs and walking.

Bingo: Free bingo every Wednesday at 1 p.m. from your own home. Participants must register by the Friday prior to each Wednesday. Prizes will include household items, seasonal décor, gift cards, coupons for local restaurants and more. The Zoom app installed on a device is needed or a land line phone can be used for audio-only access.